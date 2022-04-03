Lock Upp Day 35 written updates: Payal Rohatgi spits on Zeeshan, Kangana says even right-wings don't support her

NEW DELHI: Payal Rohatgi goes berserk and gets into a massive fight with all housemates after they start a debate on Karnataka Chief Minister bans the 'halal' meat. Payal taunts Poonam that she can only take off her top or abuse. She says Poonam has nothing else to do. Nisha gets back to Payal that taking a top off is better than taking off one's soul. Nisha and Payal get into a fight as the latter mentions Nisha's ex-husband Karan Mehra.

Nisha attacks Zeeshan and passes comments on his community. Housemates get after her for passing controversial remark against a community. Ali Merchant and Munawar Faruqui call out Payal for passing remarks on one community.

Kangana asks Mandana and Payal to explain what happened inside the jail. She says she is not here to settle the scores between the inmates. She reprimands Payal that what she told Zeeshan and attacked a community is non-acceptable. Kangana announces that Payal will no longer be leading a team, as a punishment.

Zeeshan says that Payal and he were having a discuss when she commented that 'halal meat promotes *****rism. He alleges that Payal spat on him and made some nasty comments.

Munawar asks Kangana to give her a strong punishment other than taking leadership from her. Kangana says, "Payal has been to jail and landed in trouble for several times in the past for making controversial remarks. This is the reason why even right-wings also don't support her."

Payal says housemates come very close to her, because of which she had been receiving spits from them. She also raises issue of passive smoking in the jail.

Kangana asks old and new housemates to give a reality check to each others.

Nitin names Payal for saying she will spit in his food. He says this is her intent.

Munawar names Mandana and says she was very excited when she entered the jail. But her excitement faded off after two days.

Mandana names Nisha saying she doesn't have to think that new inmates doesn't know anything.

Nisha names Mandana. Azma names Payal.

Kangana says Payal has a pattern for establishing bond with a person and then kicking them out. Kangana says Payal formed friendship with Swami, Babita, Mandana, Nisha and Azma, but couldn't maintain it.

Shivam names Mandana saying she is not a good cook. Ali Merchant names Anjali.

Poonam Pandey names Azma Fallah.

Zeeshan names Payal saying she is blind enough not to see that her job as a leader to strengthen the team and help team stay united. She thinks she is a leader but she is not.

Payal says Zeeshan is a fool and sidekick of Mandana.

Payal names Mandana saying she has come with a game plan and wants to use it for the team.

Munawar asks housemates to not pay attention to her as this will demoralise her.

TV actress Ankita Lokhande makes an entry on the show to promote her upcoming daily soap 'Pavitra Rishtra 2'.

Ankita says Payal is the most badass in the jail. She hails Nisha saying she has been glowing on the show.

She advises Ali to ace up her game.

She also teases Munawar and Anjali saying a Pvitra Rishta has been going between them. She shows an adorable clip of them spending time with each other.

She asks Ankita to share a secret that is not even known to her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita says she is expecting a child, leaving everyone in surprised. Ankita, however, soon announces that she was fooling everyone, and the news is not true.

Kangana asks Blue team to decide unanimously one person who will go to the Jhol Ghar. The team names Anjali. Anjali rejects the power card to save one nominated person. She then plays the message and it appears that it was for Munawar from ex-contestant Saisha.