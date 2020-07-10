Did you like Ranvir Shorey's 'Metro Park'? Here's its Quarantine edition and other quirky web shows by Eros Now

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, along with actors like Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya and Vega Tamotia among others were seen in a funny series titled 'Metro Park' last year. It received all the love from the viewers and was about a Gujarati family settled abroad.

Well, the series is back with a 'Quarantine Edition'.

Watch the trailer here:

The web show is available on Eros Now which has a line-up of new series and content amid this lockdown owing to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group opened up on shooting process during lockdown for Viral Wedding and Metro Park: Quarantine Edition

"We strongly support and understand the significance of shooting guidelines indicated by the State Government. We have always abided by the laws whether it was during the lockdown period where we created content and released original series including A Viral Wedding, Metro Park Quarantine Edition and Date Gone Wrong 2. While, fortunately, we do not have any held-up productions due to coronavirus outbreak, we went ahead and shot these three projects keeping all the norms in mind to offer audience relevant and entertaining originals. In the era of social distancing and limited exposure to the physical world, consumers and viewers are turning to forms of digital entertainment, and Eros Now is playing its part."

Watch 'A Viral Wedding' trailer here:

Watch the trailer of a new show titled 'Date Gone Wrong 2' here:

On the upcoming show by Eros Now, Ridhima added, "Our third original release amidst lockdown, Date Gone Wrong 2 has just hit the platform on July 7 and it testifies our constant endeavour to keep engaging the audience with captivating content. In these unprecedented times, it is difficult to project the commencement of normal shooting process and till then we will continue to offer new and refreshing content for viewers globally. The much-anticipated crime-thriller series Flesh, starring Swara Bhaskar, created by Siddharth Anand and directed by Danish Aslam is also in the post-production stage and scheduled to release on Eros Now soon. As a studio, we are getting back into planning our shooting schedules and will resume shooting once we are confident of ensuring the overall wellbeing of the cast and crew on sets. Also given the current scenario, if certain scenes demand rewrite, we will take those measures in order to keep our cast and crew safe."

Happy binge-watching!