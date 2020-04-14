Disha Vakani aka Dayaben posts an old video from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', fans ask to her return

New Delhi: Popular television actress, Disha Vakani, famous for playing Dayaben on one of the longest-running sitcoms 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has a huge fan following. But sadly Dayaben has been missing from the show for more than a year now and fans have been urging the makers to get her back too.

Amid lockdown, Disha posted a clipping of an old video from her show featuring herself as Daya and Dilip Joshi as Jethalal. Watch it here:

The hilarious clipping left the audience nostalgic and they dropped comments asking her to return to the show.

Speculation over Disha's comeback had been doing the rounds for quite some time. After reports of Disha Vakani not returning to the show started doing the rounds, it came to light that makers are hunting for a fresh face.

In fact, several names like Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Trivedi replacing the actress also popped up. However, all these turned out to be rumours and nothing else.

Disha did shot for an episode which made her fans happy but the suspense is still mounted on whether Disha will return to the show full time or not.

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.