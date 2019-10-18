Disha Vakani as Dayaben makes a comeback on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', first pics go viral—See inside

New Delhi: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben returns to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and the fans of the show couldn't be happier. Speculation over her comeback had been doing the rounds for quite some time and now with her first look pictures going viral on the internet, her return is sure to gain maximum TRPs.
Several fan clubs have shared a clipping of her talking to Jetha Lal over the phone.
Check it out here:
Dressed in her traditional wear, Dayaben can be seen in her old avatar.
Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's absence from the show raised quite a few eyebrows of late. After reports of Disha not returning to the show started doing the rounds, it came to light that makers are hunting for a fresh face.
In fact, several names like Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Trivedi replacing the actress also popped up. However, all these turned out to be rumours and nothing else.
Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.
Disha, for now, has returned to the show,however, her future course of action remains to be seen.