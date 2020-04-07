Entertainment news: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma set to wed?

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: A few days after "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Paras Chhabra hinted that he was missing Mahira Sharma amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a "wedding card" of the two is going viral now.

Paras and Mahira have always maintained that they are friends but their close bond has often been the topic of discussion among their fellow contestants and viewers of the controversial reality show.

Paras also broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri, and many felt that it was due to his bond with Mahira.

Apart from featuring in a music video together, the two often take to Instagram to post photos of the two having a good time.

Now a wedding card is going viral on internet but it might just be a fan-made card as it was posted on a fan's page.

Meanwhile, in a cryptic video that he recently posted on TikTok, Paras is seen talking about long-distance relationships. He explains how such an arrangement can work among two people.

Addressing his fans in Hindi, he says: "What is the problem? Long-distance? Silence speaks when one is mum. People fall in love, even if they cannot meet."

The bunch of hashtags in the caption -- particularly #pahira -- is what caught everyone's attention.

"This is for you... #paraschhabra #abrakadabraparaschabbra #biggboss13 #pahira," went the caption written by Paras with the video.

Ever since he posted the video, fans have been speculating if Paras is truly missing Mahira. However, it is not sure to whom the video is dedicated as he has used the popular #Pahira -- which stands for Paras and Mahira Sharma.

