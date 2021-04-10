FIR actress Kavita Kaushik replies to fan, says 'Bigg Boss is a fake reality show'

New Delhi: Popular television actress Kavita Kaushik is known by the audiences for her exemplary performance in the hit sitcom F.I.R where she played Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala. The star was last seen as a participant on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' and hogged the limelight during her stay inside.

Kavita Kaushik walked out of the 'Bigg Boss 14' show after her ugly fight with winner Rubina Dilaik. The actress is quite active on Twitter and often responds to fans. This time around a fan tweeted saying how she should not have participated in Bigg Boss 14 and this is what Kavita had to say to that:

Its ok, like they say once you've spoilt your "image" you are free! Now I don't give a fu€k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show

The F.I.R actress called Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 a 'fake reality show'.

For the uninitiated, she courted controversy inside the house for her fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Their fights turned uglier after personal chat details were revealed on a public platform.

There was a verbal confrontation between Kavita, her husband Ronnit Biswas and Rubina Dilaik, her actor hubby Abhinav Shukla. After a point, even Salman Khan tried to make peace amongst them to resolve the matter.