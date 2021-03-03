हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kavita Kaushik

FIR actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik exposes trolls, shares screenshots of abusive chats

This is not the first time that trolls have attacked a celebrity on a public platform. Top Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat—all have been trolled at different points in time.

FIR actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik exposes trolls, shares screenshots of abusive chats
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress and 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Kavita Kaushik has called out and exposed the trolls. She took to her Twitter handle and shared screenshots of abusive chats sent to her by haters. 

The F.I.R actress made these hate messages public and also tagged Mumbai Police, and Maharashtra Cyber Cell handles on the post. The actress wrote that it is important to call out and expose these trolls. 

Take a look here: 

For the uninitiated, Kavita Kaushik was seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. She courted controversy inside the house for her fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. 

 

