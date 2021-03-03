FIR actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik exposes trolls, shares screenshots of abusive chats

New Delhi: Popular television actress and 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Kavita Kaushik has called out and exposed the trolls. She took to her Twitter handle and shared screenshots of abusive chats sent to her by haters.

The F.I.R actress made these hate messages public and also tagged Mumbai Police, and Maharashtra Cyber Cell handles on the post. The actress wrote that it is important to call out and expose these trolls.

Take a look here:

Call them out ! Expose them ! pic.twitter.com/KWdf2kE1Cj — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

@PanchalNandita @saharanpurpol just letting you know about this kid who is sending vile threats and abuses on social media to me and more celebrities , pls inform his parents ! Else I shall do a fir soon ! — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

Aaj maine jaane diya toh kal kisi choti bacchi ko gaali dega, parson bada ho ke apne aas paas ki ladkiyon ke liye khatra banega! Aaj nahi dara toh kal badi badtameezi karega ! https://t.co/305rpiHE4a — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

@MahaCyber1 ,this boy @PanchalNandita has been misusing his freedom on social media, pls take action! @MumbaiPolice — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

This is not the first time that trolls have attacked a celebrity on a public platform. Top Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat—all have been trolled at different points in time.

For the uninitiated, Kavita Kaushik was seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. She courted controversy inside the house for her fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.