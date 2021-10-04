हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

‘Flop show’: Sidharth Shukla fans slam Bigg Boss 15 for not paying tribute to late actor

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 premiered on Colors TV on Saturday (October 2).

‘Flop show’: Sidharth Shukla fans slam Bigg Boss 15 for not paying tribute to late actor
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Shukla fans are upset with the recently premiered Bigg Boss 15 for not paying tribute to the late actor - who was also the winner of the show’s 13th edition. “Sidharth Sir ke liye enkepass 1 Sec bhi nhi ye log Sher ko bhul Gye,” tweeted one fan, while another wrote, “#SidharthaShukla should have been given a proper tribute during BB15 Premier! The greatest winner of all time! But sadly It’s all about biased trps.” wrote another.

Check out some of their tweets:

The Salman Khan hosted reality show premiered on October 2 and has Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan and others as contestants this time.

Actor Sidharth Shukla reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest on September 2. Salman Khan had tweeted, “Gone too soon Siddharth, you shall be missed. Condolences to the family. RIP,” after the 40 years old actor’s death.

Earlier, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar had paid a tribute to the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor on the show and said, “This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts”.

Sidharth is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters Neetu and Preeti.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 15Salman Khanbigg boss 13 winnersidnaaz
Next
Story

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Part 2: As it happened

Must Watch

PT2M43S

A journalist also died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence