‘Flop show’: Sidharth Shukla fans slam Bigg Boss 15 for not paying tribute to late actor

New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Shukla fans are upset with the recently premiered Bigg Boss 15 for not paying tribute to the late actor - who was also the winner of the show’s 13th edition. “Sidharth Sir ke liye enkepass 1 Sec bhi nhi ye log Sher ko bhul Gye,” tweeted one fan, while another wrote, “#SidharthaShukla should have been given a proper tribute during BB15 Premier! The greatest winner of all time! But sadly It’s all about biased trps.” wrote another.

Check out some of their tweets:

#BiggBoss ne #SidharthaShukla sir ko tribute nhi Diya flop hi hoga Inka show kyoki jungle ke Sher ko bhool gye, Now I hate this show

Miss you @sidharth_shukla sir — Shikha Sidheart, (@ShikhaT91233388) October 2, 2021

Sidharth Sir ke liye enkepass 1 Sec bhi nhi ye log Sher ko bhul Gye — Akshata (@Akshata14840295) October 3, 2021

Totally agree. Siddarth Shukla has taken Bigg Boss to a different level. Bigg Boss should have paid a Tribute before they introduced the new contestants. #BiggBoss15 — manjinder grewal (@manjindergrew19) October 3, 2021

#SidharthaShukla should have been given a proper tribute during BB15 Premier! The greatest winner of all time! But sadly It’s all about biased trps. — Ammara Khan (@The_AmmaraKhan) October 2, 2021

#SidharthShukla No one can take your place in #BiggBoss...Good human pic.twitter.com/2poLCzyuPA — Manizha Shirjani Niazi (@manizha93652943) October 2, 2021

Just didn't like that #BiggBoss didn't mention anything about #SidharthShukla The guy who changed BB viewing experience for all! — WinterOf91 (@WinterOf91) October 2, 2021

The Salman Khan hosted reality show premiered on October 2 and has Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan and others as contestants this time.

Actor Sidharth Shukla reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest on September 2. Salman Khan had tweeted, “Gone too soon Siddharth, you shall be missed. Condolences to the family. RIP,” after the 40 years old actor’s death.

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Earlier, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar had paid a tribute to the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor on the show and said, “This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts”.

Sidharth is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters Neetu and Preeti.