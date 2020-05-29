Gameloft and ZEE5 enters into a strategic partnership to launch online gaming

Gameloft Distribution Solutions, a leader in the mobile entertainment gaming market having been into the space for 20 years, is proud to announce that it has been chosen by ZEE5, India's Entertainment Super-app to power the games on to its platform as a part of its strategy to bring wholesome entertainment under one roof. Under the partnership, high-quality snackable hyper-casual online games are being curated to deeply engage the audience by adding a dose of thrill & competitiveness for the users.

The new PLAY5 on ZEE5 games leverages Gameloft's twenty years of expertise in developing gaming services for more than 300 carriers in the world. Thanks to Gameloft's offer, Entertainment Service providers can launch their fully customizable branded game services with monetization & full transparency on their analytics.

Rajneel Kumar, Business Head Expansion Projects & Head of Products, ZEE5 India said, “We want to be the country's entertainment super-app and our partnership with Gameloft is yet another step in that direction. We are constantly evolving as a platform and now boast multiple offerings for a diverse set of audiences and taste clusters – from bespoke content library across Originals, Movies, Catch-up shows to Kids content and Music. With PLAY5, it is yet another use case that we have added by staying true to our philosophy of being a super-app. We are committed to making ZEE5 reach out to consumers at every stage of their life and serve uninterrupted entertainment via various offerings anytime, anywhere.”

“We are committed to the true potential of gaming in India and therefore had been continuously working towards offering content in the manner which offers ease of consumption for the masses & our online games enables mass casual users to have a shot of adrenalin to pump up their energy levels. We shall continue to strive towards offering gaming in a manner which suits the larger section as they evolve. We are pretty convinced that with a Partnership with Zee5, a leading entertainment player on digital space, we shall have rapid adaptation and transmission of gaming into the world of uninitiated” explained Florent Vallauri, Managing Director South East Asia Pacific(SEAP) at Gameloft. “Gameloft's longstanding expertise in the mobile ecosystem allows us to create top-performing platforms and services, adapted to the needs of each of our partners.”