Ganesh Venkatraman

Ganesh Venkatraman to host 'Crime Patrol' in Tamil

Ganesh will step into the shoes of Annup Sonii who toplined the Hindi version of the crime series for years. 

Ganesh Venkatraman to host 'Crime Patrol' in Tamil
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Ganesh Venkatraman has been roped in as anchor of the Tamil version of the popular show "Crime Patrol".

Ganesh will step into the shoes of Annup Sonii who toplined the Hindi version of the crime series for years. 

"Hosting a show like 'Crime Patrol' is a serious job, considering we need to create awareness about crime and make the viewers cautions. My grandfather was a police officer and my father is a lawyer, so naturally, law and order run in my blood. My tough cop roles in my movies have been always appreciated by Tamil audiences. I am super excited to don a new avatar piecing together these crimes for our audiences," Ganesh said.

"For any society, rather than being just reactive once the crime is committed, it is the need of the hour to be a proactive society and take measures to reduce crimes in the first place. This can only happen by making our citizens more aware of how these crimes occurred and the modus operandi involved. I am very happy to be associated with 'Crime Patrol' which has been the longest-running crime reality series in Hindi television," he added.

 

