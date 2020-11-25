हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brahmarakshas 2

Good news for 'Brahmarakshas 2' fans, now watch episodes on ZEE5 before it airs on television

The show stars Pearl V Puri, Nikki Sharma, Chetan Hansraj, Papia Sengupta, Ekta Sharma, Roma Bali, Ashish Kaul and Shivani Jha in the lead.

Good news for &#039;Brahmarakshas 2&#039; fans, now watch episodes on ZEE5 before it airs on television

Mumbai: The makers of 'Brahmarakshas 2' are riding high since the premiere of the second season of the show started airing on 22nd November 2020. The first look and the teaser of the series piqued the interest of the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the next part of the tv series and now it's finally here.

The first season of the series aired in 2016 and was an immediate hit amongst the audience, it had a very successful run on television till 2017 with 57 episodes and the series as a whole charted great numbers for its fresh and intriguing storyline with a hint of thrill to it.

Now, the second season has taken a leap of 20 years after the events of the first season took place and it was one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2020 ever since it was announced.

The show stars Pearl V Puri, Nikki Sharma, Chetan Hansraj, Papia Sengupta, Ekta Sharma, Roma Bali, Ashish Kaul and Shivani Jha in the lead.

Now, subscribers of ZEE5 can watch the episodes of the show one day before it is aired on ZEE TV.

 

Tags:
Brahmarakshas 2ZEE5Pearl V Puri
Next
Story

Aarya Dharmchand on preparation for show on Jesus Christ's life
  • 91,77,840Confirmed
  • 1,34,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M17S

PM Modi condoles veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel's demise