Hema Malini recreates iconic Sholay scene on ‘Hunarbaaz’ with Mithun Chakraborty

NEW DELHI: Celebrating ‘mother’s special’ this week on the ‘Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan,’ the judges Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty welcome the graceful actor, Bollywood's ultimate Dream Girl Hema Malini, who has been an inspiration to many young prodigies out there.

Hema, who effortlessly dazzles everyone with her enchanting aura gave this weekend’s episode a special touch and brought in many surprises for contestants.

During the shoot, Karan, who happens to be a die heart fan of ‘Sholay,’ made a special request to the veteran actor and requested her to recreate the famous scene where her character ‘Basanti’ meets Dharmendra's ‘Veeru’ for the first time.

Excited to witness the same, Mithun volunteered to portray Veeru’s character. To give the viewers the true essence of it Basanti’s horse ‘Dhanno’ and her ‘Tanga’ was brought on stage. Veteran actor and judge Mithun played Veeru's character. The spectacular recreation of this scene made everyone nostalgic as they remembered the good old days of this cult classic.

Hema ends up getting candid on this special moment saying, “Doing this made me feel right at home and reminded me of the shooting days!”

Karan thanks her and says, “Watching this felt like I was reliving my childhood!”

