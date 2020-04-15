हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Here's why Monalisa feels her hubby Vikrant Singh is similar to 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla

Monalisa was one of the most popular contestants of season 10. 

Here&#039;s why Monalisa feels her hubby Vikrant Singh is similar to &#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039; winner Sidharth Shukla
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Once hailed as a top Bhojpuri star, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa successfully moved to television in 2018 with her maiden supernatural show 'Nazar'. She essayed the role Mohana - an evil force with much precision and conviction, as fans drooled over her act. 

Monalisa, who has been a participant of the most popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10 recently revealed why she feels her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot is quite similar to 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla. 

In an Instagram live chat session with BollywoodLife.com revealed, "When I used to watch Sid in Bigg Boss 13, he used to remind me of Vikrant. He says whatever is in his heart. A lot of times people don't like that quality and think that the other person has an attitude. But this isn't an attitude, Vikrant is like that. A lot of people limit themselves while talking. He doesn't do that."

Mona was one of the most popular contestants of season 10. In fact, she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant on the show itself which raked in a lot of TRPs for the makers. 

The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is now seen in 'Nazar - season 2' where she plays Madhulika. 

 

Tags:
MonalisaSidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 13Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
Next
Story

When Mahabharat's Duryodhan aka Puneet Issar played Raavan at the Royal Opera House show - In pics
Corona Meter
  • 11933Confirmed
  • 1344Discharged
  • 392Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M25S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, April 15, 2020