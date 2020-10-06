I refused to appear on Kapil Sharma's show with 'Mahabharat' cast, it's 'vulgar, full of double-meaning content': Mukesh Khanna

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna slammed 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for his content and revealed why he wasn't seen in the 'Mahabharat' cast reunion episode. In a lengthy Instagram post, Mukesh Khanna wrote in Hindi, "This question has gone viral - why Bhishma Pitamah wasn't a part of the 'Mahabharat' episode. Some say I wasn't invited while some say I refused to appear on the show. It is true that 'Mahabharata' is incomplete without Bhishma Pitamah. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. And, it is also true that I rejected the invitation."

"This is also true that now people would ask me why I would reject a platform like 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as several top actors go there. They might go but Mukesh Khanna will not go! Gufi also asked me the same question that the team is going to invite us after the 'Ramayan' cast. I said, all of you go, I will not go," he added.

Revealing why he refused the offer, the 62-year-old actor said that he thinks its the "worst show, full of vulgarity and double-meaning content".

"Kapil's show may be very popular, but for me, there isn't a worse show than this. It is full of double-meaning dialogues, vulgarity in which the men wear women's clothes, do cheap things and people laugh," Mukesh Khanna remarked.

He further took a dig at Archana Puran Singh, who is the special guest on the show and said, "Their job is to laugh, even if it's fake."

In his concluding statement, Mukesh Khanna cited an example from the 'Ramayan' episode and the question Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram, was asked. The actor said that if he would have been at Arun Govil's place, he would have shut up Kapil Sharma.

Take a look at his entire post here:

Mukesh Khanna played Bhishma Pitamah in the 90s epic show 'Mahabharat'. His co-stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Gajendra Chauhan, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan had appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma show'.