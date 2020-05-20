I was reborn: How playing Sita in ‘Ramayan’ changed Dipika Chikhlia's life

New Delhi: In an Instagram post, actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala recently explained to the audience how playing Sita in the iconic show ‘Ramayan’ changed her life. Sharing a stunning picture of herself as Sita from ‘Ramayan’, Dipika wrote that she was “reborn” the day she first starred in the show.

“It’s that one step and that one day, that changes who you are, and your life ... one such walk ... I walked as Dipika and at the end of the corridor, I became Sitaji ... I was reborn,” she said.

Take a look at what Dipika posted:

Since ‘Ramayan’ made a comeback on TV, we have got the chance to relive the golden days once again. Several rare pictures from the sets of the mythological show were shared by the cast and we can’t thank them enough.

‘Ramayan’ starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika played Sita and Sunil Lahri featured as Lakshman. Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi were cast as Hanuman and Ravan, respectively.

Ramanand Sagar's ‘Ramayan’ is over three-decade-old. It made a historic comeback on TV soon after the nationwide lockdown was announced in March due to coronavirus crisis. Soon, it became the world's most-watched show. When it was telecast for the first time, the serial had broken all records of popularity, and the show repeated history again after over30 years.