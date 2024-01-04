Immortal Love Saga 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ Is Here To Spread The Heer-Ranjha Magic - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Legendary tales such as Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu, and Romeo Juliet have made an indelible mark on the canvas of love, transcending the boundaries of death. Resonating with these cult love stories, preparing to unveil 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak', an eternal saga chronicling two souls pursuing an everlasting love that surpasses life itself.

Starring Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in the lead roles of Rajneesh and Poornima, the upcoming romance thriller is an extraordinary real love story of reincarnation in which the barriers of age, time, and societal norms are put to the ultimate test.

Prepared to essay the role of Rajneesh, Karamm Rajpal says, “Reincarnation stories have always fascinated me since childhood. As an actor, it's a fantastic opportunity to be part of 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'. For me, this show isn't merely about playing a role; it's about instilling the belief in viewers that love never fades (as I’m a staunch believer in love).”

Discussing the role of Poornima, Trupti Mishra asserts, Reincarnation is perceived as a mystical event, and my goal, through the portrayal of Poornima, is to make viewers believe in it. I am very excited about this intriguing tale and can’t wait for the audience to experience a saga that spans two lifetimes.”

‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ will air soon on COLORS.