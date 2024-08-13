Independence Day 2024: Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Actress Brinda Dahal Who Hails From Nepal, Says 'My Heart Beats for India'

New Delhi: As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, the spirit of patriotism and unity is felt across the nation. Brinda Dahal, who portrays Vaishnavi in Sun Neo’s popular show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya,' shares her heartfelt thoughts on the significance of this day and her own journey of embracing India as her home.

Brinda, originally from Nepal, expresses a deep connection to India and its culture. She says, "Actually, I am from Nepal but by heart I am Indian. Independence means freedom, and when India got independence from the British, everyone understood the true essence of freedom and how it can transform a country. The upcoming Independence Day is the first one I will celebrate in India, and I am so excited for this celebration. My favorite patriotic movie is 'Swades'; the storyline and Shah Rukh Khan’s acting are fabulous. I also love the song 'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari.' Whenever I hear this song, my eyes fill with tears. If I ever get a chance to play a patriotic character, I would love to portray Indira Gandhi."

She added, "I think India’s pride is the people of the country. I am Nepali, but they accept me in my character and praise me for my skills. Now I am Indian, and I feel so proud to be an Indian. From my side, Happy Independence Day to everyone. Like our country, stay independent, believe in yourself, and always look forward. My Massi’s birthday comes on the 15th of August, on Independence Day. Both are precious events for me on the same day. I am so excited."

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya tells the story of Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal), an orphan who holds a deep reverence for Chhathi Maiyya, whom she regards as her mother. Devoleena Bhattacharjee portrays Chhathi Maiyya, the divine figure who offers protection and guidance to her devotees. The show beautifully captures the essence of devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, highlighting her role in leading her worshippers through life's challenges and celebrating the victory of good over evil.

