हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Visually-impaired contestant Himani Bundela to answer Rs 1 crore question - Watch

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Visually-impaired contestant Himani Bundela to answer Rs 1 crore question - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The popular quiz-based reality show - Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its season 13 with megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its host. Likewise, the excitement is high and audience is already hooked and booked by the magnetic show. 

KBC 13 first episode was telecast on August 23, 2021, with Gyan Raj becoming the first contestant on the show and winning Rs 3,20,000 as he failed to answer the Rs 12, 50,000 question correctly. 

In tonight's episode, a visually impaired contestant named Himani Bundela will be on the hot-seat and with her sheer brilliance and confidence faces 15th question worth Rs 1 crore. Will she be the first crorepati of season 13, only time will tell:

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13KBC 13Himani BundelaAmitabh BachchanVisually-impaired contestantquiz show
Next
Story

Trending: Sushmita Sen's preggers sister-in-law Charu Asopa and hubby Rajeev move to new house, see baby shower pics!

Must Watch

PT9M51S

Bollywood Breaking: Akshay Kumar fulfilled his fan's dream