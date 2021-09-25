KBC 13: Jackie Shroff reveals how Suniel Shetty gave him his house for dad's treatment – Watch!

New Delhi: Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 13 is garnering a lot of attention ever since it has started getting premiered on television.

The recent guests at the Shandaar Shukravaar episode witnessed the very talented legendary actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. In the show's latest promo, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty were seen on KBC, sitting on the hot seat and fielding questions from Big B.

The duo shared many anecdotes from their personal lives leaving everyone teary-eyed.

Amitabh Bachchan also asked Suniel about his bond with Jackie. He shared that he knew him for the past 50 years and are friends for the last 45 years.

In turn, Jackie revealed how Suniel came to his rescue when his father, Kakubhai Haribhai Shroff, fell ill, he gave his own house for our family as we used to stay in a one-room set.

Sharing the whole incident, he said, “My father had a bad reaction to penicillin and his skin was peeling off. There were a lot of people in my house and we could not take proper care of him in that small room. Suniel gave us his house and said keep your father there. I kept my father there for 10-15 days. He (Suniel) did not live there. He vacated the house and told me to go there. So there is a strong bond between us”.

In a pre-recorded video which was played during the episode, Suniel heaped praises at Jackie and shared, “Bahut khoobsurat baat dada ne kahi thi, jab ek room ke kholi mein tha aur maa khasti thi, toh dada ko pata chal jaata tha ke maa khaas rahi hai. Aur jab ke bade ghar mein gaye…”. Everyone got emotional and even Jackie was seen wiping his tears.

Jackie and Suneil will be playing `Kaun Banega Crorepati` for the causes that they believe in and support.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in 'Chehre'. Next, he will soon be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from these, he has projects like 'Goodbye', 'Jhund', 'Mayday', 'Jalsa' and Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'Intern' in his kitty.