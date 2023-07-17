'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Ruhi Chaturvedi Becomes First Contestant To Get Evicted

New Delhi: The premiere of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ was packed with an exciting line-up of never-seen-before stunts. After a tough battle of plethora of tasks, it was Ruhi Chaturvedi who faced an early exit as the first contestant to be eliminated.

Right at the beginning, Ruhi performed a chopper-related stunt. This stunt marked host Rohit Shetty’s entry on the show and had contestants clinging to a cargo bag tied to the chopper by a rope. Ruhi lost her grip on the bag and plunged into the water body below the chopper.

Thereafter, her mettle was tested in another stunt that required her and Anjum Fakih to strike a balance on a two-storied see-saw glass tunnel while Ruhi handed the flags to Anjum, who had to paste the flags on the other end of the tunnel. The 'khatra' element was that both the stunt partners had to crawl across the slippery glass and maintain a balance to avoid the risk of falling into a vast water body from a height. The highlight of the episode for Ruhi was that she lived her dream of pulling off an action movie stunt by having her car topple over a trolley. In the last stunt of the episode, Ruhi confronted her fear of reptiles and snakes as she was tasked with escaping a coffin by unlocking herself with keys placed in boxes filled with phobia-inducing creatures.



Bidding farewell to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Ruhi Chaturvedi says, “Even If my Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey was short and sweet, it was worth it. I learnt a lot about myself and how to train my mind in the face of fears. I’m going to treasure these lessons for life. It was a pleasure to have spent time with some of the kindest and nicest people in Cape Town. Some of the contestants on the show are now my friends. Everyone was competitive and they handled their fears in a commendable way. I’m grateful for the viewers and contestants who’ve rooted for me. A huge shout-out to Rohit sir for encouraging us all to fulfill our potential.”

This season's lineup included seasoned actor Rohit Bose Roy, Bollywood sensation Daisy Shah, popular television stars like Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, and Sheezan M. Khan. Additionally, rapper Dino James, singer and songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, and Moroccan model Soundous Moufakir added their unique flair to the competition. Stay tuned to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm only on Colors.

