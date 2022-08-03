New Delhi: Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 is ticking all the right boxes on OTT. Fans are loving it and so are the stars. This week will see Laal Singh Chaddha duo Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan take the couch. Rife with inside jokes, roasts and secrets from the lives of the charismatic stars, the episode unveils why the duo are bonafide movie stars who make viewers fall in love with them over and over again.

The show known for taking viewers a step closer to the unseen lives of celebrities saw Aamir Khan, who recently separated from his wife, Kiran Rao open up about the wholesome nature of his family. The star candidly shares how in a relationship of love and respect, there can be no ‘acrimonious moment’. “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge.”

He also revealed how the conventions of rocky relationships with exes never bothered him. “We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other,” he said.

