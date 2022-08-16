NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 7

Koffee With Karan Season 7: Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal on couch, is another celeb wedding on cards - Watch

The seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal; stream it on August 18, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Koffee With Karan Season 7: Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal on couch, is another celeb wedding on cards - Watch

New Delhi: Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar has seen numerous celeb weddings behind-the-scenes be shared on the couch. In its seventh episode, the conversations around marriages get taken even further as the newly minted groom Vicky Kaushal and accomplished actor and heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra take the couch. The dynamic duo enchant with their charisma, love lives and manifestations that leave you a little drunk on the Sid-Vicky cocktail!

In a rerun of the “beta shaadi kab karoge?” trauma of eligible bachelors, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar gang up on Sidharth Malhotra to make this episode rife with wedding rumours. Faced against the proven power of manifestations coming true on the couch, the star was hard pressed to share a wedding confirmation with his girlfriend, Kiara Advani. But a strong-willed Sidharth Malhotra had other plans.

“I manifest a brighter and happy future,” he said, leaving us to imagine and also hope that it is with his beautiful and talented beau Kiara Advani. 

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 every Thursday 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

 

Live Tv

Koffee With Karan season 7Koffee With KaranSidharth MalhotraVicky KaushalKiara AdvaniKaran JoharKJoSidharth Malhotra girlfriendKatrina Kaif

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?