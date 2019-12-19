हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya December 19, 2019 episode preview: Sarla meets Mahira at the mall

In the next episode, Sarla meets Mahira at the mall. Sarla even admits that she is an absolute nobody to Mahira. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta's neighbour invites her for a wedding. However, she taunts her for getting married twice and not being compatible with her in-laws. Sarla listens to all this and along with Srishti try to defend Preeta. Sarla asks Preeta to get ready for the wedding as she will give her a beautifyl dress so that she becomes the centre of attraction there. Mahira and Kareena ask Karan to go shopping with them and not go for the cricket practice. As luck would have it, Preeta and Karan meet at the mall and the latter taunts her. 

Watch the latest episode here: 

In the next episode, Sarla meets Mahira at the mall. Sarla even admits that she is an absolute nobody to Mahira. However, Sarla tells Mahira to not get married to Karan. Preeta is still with Karan at the mall where he says that he would have stopped the police. He says if Preeta admitted the truth that she was jealous of Mahira and didn’t want the engagement to happen, he would have stopped her from going to jail. Will Preeta admit she doesn’t want Karan to marry Mahira? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

