Kundali Bhagya September 24, 2019 episode recap: Sarla keen on taking revenge from Karan

New Delhi: In the episode, Sarla informs everyone that Preeta married Karan instead of Prithvi. On hearing this, Mahira breaks down. Kritika notices her crying and asks Mahira what's wrong? She then confesses that Karan was her first love and now he is married to Preeta. When Sarla says that Karan married Preeta for love, Rakhi says if that's the case, she will accept Preeta as her daughter-in-law. However, Sarla reveals that Karan abandoned her on the road. On the other hand, Preeta urges Sarla to come back home that very moment.

In tonight’s episode, Sarla is about to leave the house but Kareena stops her. She says that Preeta has forced Karan to marry her and tries to blame everything on Preeta. Sarla curses Karan and the Luthra family to never have a moment of happiness again in their lives. When she leaves the house, Sherlyn slips out too.

Sherlyn goes to Prithvi’s house and slaps him. She says all he had to do was get married to Preeta. Now she is worried that Preeta is becoming the bahu of her house. Sherlyn tells Preeta whether Karan did this for revenge or not, Preeta is a part of the Luthra family now. Prithvi asks Sherlyn how she knows that Karan did this for revenge.

Mahira tells Kritika that she was in love with Karan since childhood. She wonders how she did so much to be with Karan and he never noticed her. Kritika says she always knew Karan loved Preeta but never was able to show it. Mahira tells Kritika to promise that she will never tell Karan about her feelings since he is happy with Preeta.

When Karan returns home he is shocked to hear that his family found out about the marriage. He tells Kareena that he married Preeta to get revenge for Rishabh’s wedding and Mahesh’s coma. Rakhi slaps Karan hearing this. Sherlyn tells Prithvi that Karan married Preeta and left her. Prithvi now thinks Preeta will come back to him crying.

Sarla reaches home and apologises to Preeta for believing Karan. She taunts Srishti and Janki for supporting Karan. She decides to make Karan pay for his actions the very next morning itself. What plan does Sarla have in mind for Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

