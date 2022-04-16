हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lock Upp

Lock Upp Day 48 written updates: Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut call Munawar Faruqui 'charming'

Ekta Kapoor said that she thinks Munawar Faruqui will be in the finale of Lock Upp. She also said she hoped to see Payal Rohatgi at the top.

Lock Upp Day 48 written updates: Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut call Munawar Faruqui &#039;charming&#039;
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor featured on the show and celebrated 5 years of ALT Balaji. Ekta praises Payal Rohatgi for her game and said that she is a strong player as she has an individual game.

She said that Payal may be in the finale and even Munawar Faruqui. 

All the contestants were called in the yard area and asked to play a game where they have to gift things to each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

Later, Kangana announced that Lock Upp got 300 million views in less than 45 days.

Munawar Faruqui was told to improve his game as Ekta said his game is getting boring. However, Ekta and Kangana called Munawar 'charming' and Kangana joked that she hopes she doesn't get charmed by him.

Ekta Kapoor also said that she loved Azmah's personality. Azmah was really happy to hear that and said that her parents will be happy to hear this.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

During the gift-giving task, Anjali Arora and Payal Rohatgi got into a huge fight and then got personal as they brought their love affairs in the argument.

On the other hand, Munawar calls Payal akin to a 'karela', and said that they don't like her. 

Zeeshan Khan claimed that Payal Rohatgi and Azmah are using him to get ahead in the game. But the two denied his claims and said that they didn't know about him before the show.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lock UppKangana RanautEkta KapoorLock Upp written updates
Next
Story

Chhavi Mittal fights breast cancer, says 'it's not easy, might not look same again' in strong post!

Must Watch

PT4M13S

Jahangirpuri violence: Procession attacked with stones and bottles