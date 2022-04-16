New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor featured on the show and celebrated 5 years of ALT Balaji. Ekta praises Payal Rohatgi for her game and said that she is a strong player as she has an individual game.

She said that Payal may be in the finale and even Munawar Faruqui.

All the contestants were called in the yard area and asked to play a game where they have to gift things to each other.

Later, Kangana announced that Lock Upp got 300 million views in less than 45 days.

Munawar Faruqui was told to improve his game as Ekta said his game is getting boring. However, Ekta and Kangana called Munawar 'charming' and Kangana joked that she hopes she doesn't get charmed by him.

Ekta Kapoor also said that she loved Azmah's personality. Azmah was really happy to hear that and said that her parents will be happy to hear this.

During the gift-giving task, Anjali Arora and Payal Rohatgi got into a huge fight and then got personal as they brought their love affairs in the argument.

On the other hand, Munawar calls Payal akin to a 'karela', and said that they don't like her.

Zeeshan Khan claimed that Payal Rohatgi and Azmah are using him to get ahead in the game. But the two denied his claims and said that they didn't know about him before the show.