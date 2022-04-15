हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poonam Pandey

Lock Upp updates: Poonam Pandey cries inconsolably, reveals her 'family was thrown out of housing society'

Lock Upp updates: Poonam Pandey shared an emotional story with Karanvir Bohra and Shivam Sharma. She even began to cry.

Lock Upp updates: Poonam Pandey cries inconsolably, reveals her &#039;family was thrown out of housing society&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut hosted 'Lock Upp' is grabbing all the attention and one of the interesting elements of this show is the revelation of intriguing and emotional stories by the contestants.

In a recent episode, Poonam Pandey broke down in tears when she remembered a story related to her family from the past.

Poonam shared an emotional story with Karanvir Bohra and Shivam Sharma. She even began to cry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

She recalled an incident that took place with her family three to four years back. During that time, she was with her whole family, where they all used to live together.

Poonam's family was thrown out of the housing society because it was her family. Even none of the family members told her the reason why they were thrown out of society, because she was the only earning member.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Poonam even said that she never spoke anything evil or wrong to anyone, she was always busy with her own work.

She said: "I haven't said anything bad to anyone till today, show me an article where I have said something wrong to anyone."

Karanvir tried to console her. Poonam can't control her tears because she had hear a lot of wrong things about her. She said that: "First try to know me first before saying anything wrong about me."

On seeing her crying , Karanvir takes out a tissue and tried to wipe Poonam's tears.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Poonam PandeyLock UppLock Upp updatesPoonam Pandey picsKangana Ranaut
Next
Story

Lock Upp gets SC breather, apex court refuses to stop streaming of Kangana Ranaut's reality show

Must Watch

PT3M18S

Azaan Controversy Updates: MNS organizes Hanuman Chalisa recitation