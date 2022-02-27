Lock Upp Grand Premiere Live updates: Kangana Ranaut's show airs on MX Player

NEW DELHI: Ekta Kapoor and MX Player's show, 'Lock Upp' will premiere at 10 PM on MX Player and ALT Balaji. The never-seen-before fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' has already generated enough buzz and is making to headlines these days. The show will stream LIVE 24x7 but will also have an hour-long episode that will stream every day from 10pm-11pm for 72 days. As per sources, Lock Upp will challenge the contestants to survive in extreme conditions where they will have to win tasks to achieve basic necessities.

Here are the latest updates:

Model Poonam Panday is accused of creating and promoting adult films and videos. Here's what she says in her defence.

Wrestler Babita Phogat joins Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'.

Ace wrestler Babita Phogat is all set to be locked up inside Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'. After TV actress Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, Babita is the fourth contestant to be locked up on the fearless reality show.

Raveena Tandon meets and greets host Kangana on the stage, leaving the latter surprised.

Kangana asks Nisha Rawal to prove allegations that she is not pretending to be innocent.

Things heat up between host Kangana Ranaut and first contestant Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is the first contestant on reality show 'Lock Upp', showed his daring side as seen in one of the promos shared by ALTBalaji and MX Player. In the promo, host Kangana Ranaut was shown asking him (in Hindi): "Munawar, why did you come here? Not to mess with me, right?" She then laughs and adds: "Just kidding. We can also even tell jokes."

Munawar, laughs in turn, as he replies: "Only thing, this was not funny." Pointing towards Kangana, he says: "I don`t have to change anything with comedy. An artiste can`t bring any revolution till today."

At this, Kangana, looking a bit upset, says: "What did you say? An artiste can't bring any revolution... If there is a death sentence, he would have been given (it)." Munawar then answers: "Don't threaten me."

The show recently ran into trouble after it was put on hold by the City Civil Court of Hyderabad. After taking note of a video clip of the trailer of the show, the court issued an ad-interim injunction on releasing the upcoming show, saying that it bears resemblance to petitioner Sanober Baig's story and the script of the concept 'The Jail'. However, a day later, the Hyderabad court vacated the stay order and allowed 'Lock Upp', hosted by Kangana, to stream as planned.

It all started when Hyderabad-based businessman Sanober Baig saw the promo of the show and found the resemblance to his story and script of the show called, 'The Jail'.

According to him, he had already shared the concept with Endemol Shine India's Abhishek Rege.

It was written by Shaantanu Ray and Sheershak Anand. Sanober filed a legal complaint of plagiarism and so there was apprehension that the show won`t air on scheduled date and time.

But now viewers will be able to watch the show tonight. The show will have 16 contestants competing for basic amenities. Few confirmed names are comedian Munawar Faruqui, model and actress Poonam Pandey, wrestler Babita Phogat, actress Nisha Rawal and television actor Karanvir Bohra.

