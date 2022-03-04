हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Will Shivam Sharma and Sara Khan's chemistry turn into love?

LOCK UPP UPDATE: Shivam Sharma never misses an opportunity to impress Sara Khan by reciting his shayaris.

Lock Upp: Will Shivam Sharma and Sara Khan&#039;s chemistry turn into love?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The fearless reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut is seeing a special bond developing between contestants Shivam Sharma and Sara Khan.

Shivam never misses an opportunity to impress her by reciting his shayaris and putting effort into it.

Meanwhile, Sara has also started to develop feelings for him, they talk about their lives on a daily basis, share very intimate stories and have been there for each other since day one.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@shivamsharmatic)

Sara also quoted: "Shivam is very cute!" while having a discussion with Tehseen Poonawalla.

In fact, last night, Shivam made a heart-shaped paper art for Sara with her name written inside. When Sara woke up and saw it, she called him "crazy" and told him to sleep.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@shivamsharmatic)

It will be interesting to see how their relationship turns out to be in the coming episodes.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lock UppShivam SharmaSara KhanALTBalajiMX PlayerKangana Ranaut
Next
Story

Lock Upp Day 5 written updates: Munawar Faruqui roasts Shivam Sharma for comparing himself to Iron Man, Thanos

Must Watch

PT13M21S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Update: Russian Army Enters Kyiv