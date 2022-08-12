Maniesh Paul returns as the host for the upcoming season of 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa'

On a high with the success of back-to-back shows and the spectacular triumph of the silver screen release 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', the nation's favorite - Maniesh Paul who is touted as the Sultan of Stage, makes a great comeback to the upcoming season of COLORS' 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa'.

As the much-loved dance reality show returns to the television after five years with a promise of infinite entertainment, glitz and glamour, the makers opted for the entertainment extraordinaire and the man of the moment, Maniesh Paul to enhance the entertainment quotient of the show.

Touted as the turning point of his career, with 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa' Maniesh Paul emerged as a household name. Seven years later, Maniesh Paul reunites with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and COLORS for the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, joined by Nora Fatehi.

Maniesh Paul shares, "It gives me immense joy to rejoin hands with COLORS for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa which is a milestone in my career and which holds a very special place in my heart. Now, that the show is making a grand comeback and I have been bestowed with the opportunity to reunite with my on-screen family- Madhuri Dixit ma'am and Karan Johar sir, I am nothing but excited. Coming back to Jhalak is like a homecoming for me, bringing back some very special memories at the same time providing a chance to create new ones, with the addition of Nora Fatehi to the panel. Continuing the tradition of talent, entertainment and fun, I am looking forward to joining the sets and witnessing the stellar line-up of contestants."

Scaling an inspiring journey, Maniesh Paul not only conquered the stage but also made a mark on Television. Hosting reality shows in almost every genre on every channel, Maniesh Paul emerged as the most loved and popular host in the nation.

Carving his imprints on the big screen, Maniesh is also a solid performer with entertaining roles. The latest success of Jugjugg Jeeyo is a testimony of the same.

In addition to stage, television and the silver screen, Maniesh Paul also created a stir on the internet by launching his own podcast. Now, all set to foray into the digital world with his first ever web series, Maniesh is set to conquer yet another medium.