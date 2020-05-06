Meet Tinseltown's superstar 'Then and Now' on Zee Café

The glitz, the glam and of course the paparazzi – there's something about B-Town celebrities that's truly mesmerizing. Be it their airport looks that make headlines or gossip around them that adds to the jazz, the stardom around Bollywood's superstars is indeed what makes them who they are.

And, if you're someone who's bitten by the curiosity bug, whose pastime includes stalking celebrities' social feed and who thrives on all the buzz around B-Town, you are certainly in for an entertaining ride this May! Come Wednesday, May 06, 2020, Zee Café, one of the leading English entertainment channels, brings to you a star-studded line-up of Bollywood superstars THEN and NOW in the back-to-back episodes of Look Who's Talking with Niranjan and Starry nights 2.OH! airing weekdays at 11 AM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD.

From who wore what to who said what, from the biggest goss to revealing the secret sauce – the episodic marathon has it all on a platter! Bringing Bollywood's crème de la crème A-list celebrities such as Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif among others, this is as up, close and personal as it can get!

From the no-nonsense Bebo of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan's fixation with small talk and thoughts on her marriage to Alia Bhatt's bombastic entry into Bollywood and winning multiple laurels thereafter – what and who remained constant? From the adrenaline-boost of B-Town, Ranveer Singh winning a million hearts then and now to the most sought-after director Karan Johar's thoughts on the 2.0 phase of his life - here's a red-carpet marathon of episodes you cannot miss!

With that as only the teaser, there's tons of entertainment in store! Watch out for your favourite celebrity in the blockbuster line-up of the two talk shows on Zee Café.

So, hang out with Bollywood's biggest superstars then and now as Zee Café airs 'Look Who's Talking with Niranjan' and 'Starry nights 2.OH!' starting May 06, 2020, weekdays at 11 AM