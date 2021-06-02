हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik's heartfelt note for wife Addite Malik and newborn son Ekbir is adorable!

Mohit, who has been spending a lot of time with his family due to the lockdown, keeps posting photos with his wife and son.

Mohit Malik's heartfelt note for wife Addite Malik and newborn son Ekbir is adorable!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actor Mohit Malik has been enjoying his daddy duties. The actor welcomed his firstborn with actress-wife Addite Malik in April 2021.

Mohit, who has been spending a lot of time with his family due to the lockdown, keeps posting photos with his wife and son.

The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday (June 1) to share a gorgeous sun-kissed photo with his wife, reminiscing their journey together and how their son Ekbir was somehow present in their lives even before his birth.

“From the day I met you to the day I proposed, to us getting married, the beautiful memories we have created to now having Ekbir in our lives, everyday I realize all the more how lucky we are that we found each other. And I think the whole reason is Ekbir. It's as if Ekbir was always with us, invisibly in our lives binding our love and the one who brought us together to begin with. In essence we are because he is and he is because we are and that beauty of oneness has always been there, its just about when you see it ! Love you @additemalik @ekbirmalik,” wrote the 37 year old actor.

The actor got famous for his performance in shows like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Doli Armaanon Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann among others.

