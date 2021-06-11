Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani bids goodbye to acting, says 'I want to be at home with my kid'

New Delhi: Prominent TV actress Anita Hassanandani, best known for her role in 'Naagin', has announced that she will be quiting showbiz to focus on being a mother in an interview with a leading daily.

In a candid conversation, the 40-year-old actress told ETimes that she had already decided this for herself and wants to be home with her kid rather than working.

She said, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid."

When will she be back? Well, the actress doesn't know either! Anita revealed that she's not really pondering on that question anymore and is more focussed on staying safe at home amid the pandemic.

"Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back. Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know, " she added.

Earlier, Anita had made headlines when she came out in support of TV actor Pearl V Puri who has been accused with a rape of a minor. She had taken to Instagram to vouch for his innocence.

The actress is married to Rohit Reddy and the couple welcomed their first child Aarav Reddy in February this year. They constantly shares adorable photos and videos of their newborn. Aarav also has a separate Instagram account that is handled by his parents.