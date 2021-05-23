Anita Hassanandani SLAPS husband Rohit Reddy in a new video - Watch!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Television actress Anita Hassananndani who recently became a mom, took to her Instagram to share a funny video with her fans.

New Delhi: Television actress Anita Hassananndani who recently became a mom, took to her Instagram to share a funny video with her fans.

The actress made a video with her husband Rohit Reddy which she feels is a magic trick ‘all wives will love’. In the video, Anita is holding an invisible thread across her husband’s ears. She asks Rohit to pull the string and when he does that, the poor fellow gets a slap on his face.

The actress captioned her video as, “ PLEASE TRY THIS AT HOME!”

Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ actress' fans could not keep calm and dropped various laughing emojis in the comment section.

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child Aarav Reddy in February this year. The couple constantly shares adorable photos and videos of their newborn. Aarav also has a separate Instagram account that is handled by his parents.

Check out some adorable photos and videos of Aarav shared by Anita.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot on October 14, 2013, after dating for sometime. The couple has won many hearts for their magical chemistry, the glimpse of which the fans get from their social media handles.

