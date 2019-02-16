Navjot Singh Sidhu ousted from Kapil Sharma's comedy show after comments on Pulwama Attack?

New Delhi: Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been asked to leave Kapil Sharma's popular comedy show owing to his comments on the Pulwama Attack, reports suggest. Sidhu has been a part of the show since its inception but his comment on the latest episode didn't go well with the public. #boycottsidhu trended on Twitter shortly after the episode's telecast with people demanding that he must be asked to leave the comedy show.

A source revealed that Sidhu has been ousted from the show after his comments on the Pulwama Attack that took place on February 14.

The source further added that Archana Puran Singh has replaced Sidhu on the show.

Talking about Sidhu's comment, he had said, “Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. The terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion). There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But individuals cannot be blamed for the dastardly act.”