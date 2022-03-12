हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
On The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar recalls his late dad, says 'he would watch my films 14-15 times'!

Host Kapil Sharma asked Kriti Sanon about her mother who is known to fight for her daughter when it comes to internet trolls. 

Mumbai: Bollywood's action superstar Akshay Kumar recalled how his late father, who would diligently watch all of his son's films, many times, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

He came on the show as a special guest with Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and director Farhad Samji to promote their new and upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey'.

Host Kapil Sharma asked Kriti Sanon about her mother who is known to fight for her daughter when it comes to internet trolls. The actress said that her mother is the most honest and unfiltered person that she knows of.

On this note, Akshay Kumar also spoke about his father, who would support him through thick and thin.

"Parents are like that only and I believe they should be like that! Whenever my films would be released, my father would see the film at least 14 to 15 times. Then sometimes, he used to randomly ask his friend, 'Aur, Kya kar raha hein?.. koi nai? Chal aa picture dekhta hein.' (What's going on? Let's go and watch a movie) He would himself buy the tickets, have snacks during the intervals and while watching the film, he would tap his friend's shoulder and say, 'that's my son'."

"So, that's what daddies and mummies are like and so, this is not astonishing that Kriti's mother fights for her. All mothers are like that," he added.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

