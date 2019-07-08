Pics from Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's 'unique' anniversary celebrations

New Delhi: Television's most-loved couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their third wedding anniversary in a 'unique' way, as the actress said. Vivek is currently admitted due to an infection and hence, the couple ringed in the celebration in the hospital.

Divyanka took to Instagram to share details about how they celebrated their wedding anniversary and wrote that their family 'sneaked in a cake to surprise them'. (Sweet).

"Unique anniversary brings in is this... When the family sneaked in a cake to surprise us... When Viv and I exchanged a high-five instead of a piece of cake! #HappyAnniversary, love," the actress wrote.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Vivek got hospitalised last week after the couple returned from their Macau vacation. Media reports state that he has been diagonsed of intestinal infection and liver abscess.

Divyanka and Vivek went to Macau for a brief holiday and the pictures prove they had a blast together.

Divyanka and Vivek, co-stars of TV's hit show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', married in Bhopal on July 8, 2016. They fell in love on the sets of the show, which is headlined by Divyanka and Karan Patel. Vivek played the role of a cop in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' but he later quit the show.

Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' stars Divyanka as Ishita Bhalla and Karan as Raman Bhalla. It is one of the top-rated shows of TV as of now.