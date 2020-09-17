Pics from Nia Sharma's 30th birthday bash are now viral - Check out!

New Delhi: TV star Nia Sharma ringed in her 30th birthday on Thursday with an intimate party with family. She has given a sneak peek of the celebrations on Instagram and it looks like she had a fabulous time. Nia's home can be seen decorated with several balloons, greeting cards. While she poses with the numerous gifts she received and not to forget the 18 cakes!

For the special occasion, Nia opted for a beautiful white dress and needless to say, she looked ravishing as always.

"A birthday's been like a festival. Every year since last 10...fills my eyes up and heart with pride...immense gratitude and shall forever be indebted to each and everyone who’s made every Birthdayyyyyy and every occasion so special every timeeeee," Nia wrote while sharing snippets from the celebrations.

She added a special note for her brother Vinay and said, "Thank you for everything. I'm spoilt. Cake count 18."

Scroll through Nia's birthday album here:

Happy birthday, Nia Sharma!

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular TV stars. She has several hit shows to her credit, including 'Jamai Raja' and the 'Naagin' series. She recently won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India', a reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.