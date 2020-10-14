Pics: Niti Taylor gifts something special to husband Parikshit Bawa on second-month wedding anniversary

New Delhi: TV actress Niti Taylor, who got married to Parikshit Bawa in a private ceremony in August, gifted something special to her husband on their second-month wedding anniversary. Can you guess what is it? Umm, we'll tell you.
Niti got her Parikshit's name inked on her ring finger - it was her dream to do so. Sharing glimpses from herself getting the tattoo done, the actress wrote, "For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband’s name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish. It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed. This is my second monthly anniversary gift to my better half. And, yes, the cute little cake. To many more celebrations."
Take a look:
Please Swipe Right For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband’s name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed This is my Second Monthly Anniversary gift to my better half And yes the cute little cake To many more celebrations #happyanniversary#partitayles
Indeed, it must have been a sweet surprise for Parikshit.
Niti and Parikshit married on August 13 with their families by their side. The newlyweds, however, announced their wedding earlier in October.
Scroll through their wedding album here:
My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021 Looking beautiful in - @payalkeyalofficial Jewellery- @purabpaschim Makeup and hair- @mahima.mua #partitayles Singer - @aanchalshrivastava Music composer - @tapasrelia
Niti Taylor debuted in the industry with 'Pyaar Ka Bandhan' in 2009. She shot to fame through her role in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'. She has also featured in the TV show 'Ishqbaaaz'.