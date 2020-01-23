Pics of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's daughter Anayra go viral again

New Delhi: The internet seems to be totally obsessed by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath's newborn daughter Anayra. A week after Kapil shared first pictures of his bundle of joy, some photos of her have yet again gone crazy viral. They were shared initially by singer Richa Sharma earlier this week. Soon after Richa posted the set of photos of herself with Kapil, Ginni and Anayra, they took over the internet and were shared by several of the comedian's fan clubs.

The pictures feature Anayra cradled in Richa's arms. She looks like a doll in a white dress. Richa, who shares a close bond with Kapil and Ginni, captioned her post as, "Finally met my little angel Anayra. Blessings to you little doll. Once again congratulations bhai and bhabhi."

Take a look at the photos here:

How adorable is Anayra!

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their baby girl on December 10. Kapil treated everyone to the pictures of Anayra a month after she was born and revealed that they have named her Anayra Sharma.

Messages from top Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, and other TV personalities flooded Kapil's timeline.

Kapil had announced about Anayra's birth on Twitter with a post that read, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di."

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil and Ginni married in December 2018 in Jalandhar.