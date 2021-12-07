हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant attacks Abhijit Bichukale for calling her hubby Ritesh as ‘bhaade ka pati’ – Watch!

Rakhi Sawant goes mad at Abhijit Bichukale after he calls the former's husband Ritesh as ‘bhaade ka pati’. She was so pissed with him that she starts throwing his luggage in order to show her anger in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Rakhi Sawant attacks Abhijit Bichukale for calling her hubby Ritesh as 'bhaade ka pati' – Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As many people have posted on social media that Rakhi Sawant is simply passing off a cameraman as her husband on 'Bigg Boss 15', now the latest promo of shows Abhijit Bichukale saying that her husband Ritesh is "hired". 

Rakhi looses her calm on Abhijit as he calls her husband as ‘Bhaade ka pati’. And, this didn't go well with Rakhi and she goes out of control where she starts throwing luggage of Abhijit and chairs. Later, it blew out of proportion where Rakhi was seen pulling Abhijit's hair.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This infuriates Rakhi and she clarifies saying, "I have taken seven vows with him and he is not hired." In fact, Ritesh also intervenes and tells Abhijit that you are saying all this because it is in your mind.

Abhijit says that this is what the host Salman Khan also said and Rakhi replies 'No, Salman never said this ever that I have hired my husband." She adds: "Tu bhade ka tattu hai".

The war of words doesn't stop here and Rakhi holds Abhijit's hair and says: "You have hired your wife." Abhijit says: "Have you gone crazy." Later both went physical and other housemates came in between to stop them.

 

