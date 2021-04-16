Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's first post after epic show returns to TV, says 'history is repeating itself'!

New Delhi: During the deadly novel coronavirus induced lockdown in 2020, several classic television shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat made a comeback. Now, looks like, history is repeating itself, as Ramanand Sagar's epic show Ramayan is returning to the TV screens.

Reacting to the news, Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala took to social media and dropped a post reading: So excited to share that Ramayan will be airing on the small screens again this year! Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year, and looks like history is repeating itself.

The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years. Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the Ramayan with generations to come. Tune in to Star Bharat everyday at 7pm to watch Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’.

RAMANAND SAGAR'S RAMAYAN BACK ON TV

The show will be telecast once again on TV. Last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic on a rise, viewers demanded our epics back on small screens. Looks like it's yet again time to watch the great mythological show with family.

RAMAYAN TV SHOW TELECAST - DATE AND TIME

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will telecast on Star Bharat, 7 PM every day. The official Twitter handle tweeted the details of the telecast.

Last year, epic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Om Namah Shivai and Vishnu Puran amongst various others were re-telecasted during the time period and brought back so many memories.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' created history upon its re-run on Doordarshan (DD), by becoming the most-watched show ever in the world, giving the highest TRP to the channel. The lead actors from all the iconic shows have etched a special place in the hearts of the people.