हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan once again back on public demand - Check date and time of TV telecast

Last year, epic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Om Namah Shivai and Vishnu Puran amongst various others were re-telecasted during the time period and brought back so many memories.

Ramanand Sagar&#039;s Ramayan once again back on public demand - Check date and time of TV telecast
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Remember last year, audiences enjoyed watching the epic shows such as Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat amongst many other 80s and 90s TV shows? Well, now looks like, one more time, on public demand, Ramayan is back on the small screens. 

RAMAYAN BACK ON TV:

The show will be telecast once again on TV. Last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic on a rise, viewers demanded our epics back on small screens. Looks like it's yet again time to watch the great mythological show with family. 

RAMAYAN TV SHOW TELECAST:

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will telecast on Star Bharat, 7 PM every day. The official Twitter handle tweeted the details of the telecast. Take a look here:

Last year, epic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Om Namah Shivai and Vishnu Puran amongst various others were re-telecasted during the time period and brought back so many memories.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' created history upon its re-run on Doordarshan (DD), by becoming the most-watched show ever in the world, giving the highest TRP to the channel. The lead actors from all the iconic shows have etched a special place in the hearts of the people. 

Happy viewing!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RamayanRamayan TV showRamanand SagarCOVID-19CoronavirusMahabharat
Next
Story

Score big and sweep home exciting prizes as &flix sets the pitch for Flix Movie League

Must Watch

PT2M43S

Breaking News: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19