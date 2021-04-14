Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan once again back on public demand - Check date and time of TV telecast

New Delhi: Remember last year, audiences enjoyed watching the epic shows such as Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat amongst many other 80s and 90s TV shows? Well, now looks like, one more time, on public demand, Ramayan is back on the small screens.

RAMAYAN BACK ON TV:

The show will be telecast once again on TV. Last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic on a rise, viewers demanded our epics back on small screens. Looks like it's yet again time to watch the great mythological show with family.

RAMAYAN TV SHOW TELECAST:

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will telecast on Star Bharat, 7 PM every day. The official Twitter handle tweeted the details of the telecast. Take a look here:

Last year, epic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Om Namah Shivai and Vishnu Puran amongst various others were re-telecasted during the time period and brought back so many memories.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' created history upon its re-run on Doordarshan (DD), by becoming the most-watched show ever in the world, giving the highest TRP to the channel. The lead actors from all the iconic shows have etched a special place in the hearts of the people.

Happy viewing!