Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Announce Ayesha Khan As The Lead For New Show 'Rafuu'

Indian television’s power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have once again captured fans' attention with an exciting update from their family entertainment platform, Dreamiyata Dramaa. Known for delivering fresh, meaningful content, the duo recently revealed the lead actress for their upcoming show 'Rafuu'. The announcement came via a lively reel on Instagram, introducing Ayesha Khan as the new face of their project.

In their post, the couple shared their enthusiasm, writing: “'RAFUU' on @dreamiyatadramaa super soon. Subscribe to the YouTube channel now for more updates.”

Ayesha Khan, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss Season 17, is now set to make her debut as a lead actress in 'Rafuu'. Known for her dynamic personality and fan-favorite moments in the reality show, Ayesha’s transition to acting is a much-anticipated step in her career. Fans are eager to see her bring her talent and charisma to the small screen.

This announcement is another feather in the cap for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who have established themselves as creative powerhouses in the entertainment industry. From chart-topping songs like Ve Haaniyaan to critically acclaimed Punjabi films and TV projects, the duo has consistently delivered innovative content that resonates with audiences.

With 'Rafuu', they aim to extend their legacy through Dreamiyata Dramaa, a platform designed to offer high-quality, family-friendly entertainment. By blending authenticity and innovation, Dreamiyata Dramaa aspires to connect with viewers across generations through a variety of formats, including TV serials, music videos, and feature films.

The announcement of 'Rafuu' and Ayesha Khan’s involvement promises a fresh wave of entertainment from Dreamiyata Dramaa. As fans eagerly await the show’s premiere, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta once again prove their ability to shape stories that touch hearts and entertain audiences of all ages.