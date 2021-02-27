Rubina Dilaik has this to say about Bigg Boss 14 inmate Jasmin Bhasin

NEW DELHI: Television actress Rubina Dilaik, who walked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house with the winning trophy, recently held an interaction with her social media fans. The actress and her husband Abhinav Shukla had entered the show to give their relationship a second chance and it seems that the show worked perfectly well for the couple. It not only brought them closer to each other but they made them stand for each other as strong pillars.

For now, Rubina, who has been quite active on social media and has been regularly giving updates from her daily routine ever since Bigg Boss 14 came to an end, recently held #AskRubi on Twitter where she was flooded with questions. While most users extended their wishes congratulating her on winning the show, some had questions regarding her show inmates.

Rubina had initially shared a warm camaraderie with Jasmin Bhasin; however, their friendship went kaput during a 'Panchayat' task on the show when the two ladies had an ugly altercation with each other. During her recent Q&A session on social media, when a fan asked her to say one line for Jasmin, Rubina responded saying, "She is a beautiful lady #AskRubi." She also spoke about Aly Goni and described him as humble in a tweet.



Speaking about Hina Khan, Rubina said, "She is a strong woman and I am proud to have known her #AskRubi @eyehinakhan." Hina, who was one of the contestants on season 12, had entered BB14 as one of the three seasons. She was among the first celeb to wish Rubina on her win.

Currently, Rubina is having a gala time with her family and close friends.