shehnaz gill

Shehnaz Gill on Sidharth Shukla bond: 'Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein'

Later they are seen fighting in the bathroom. Shehnaaz is then seen talking to Rashami Desai.

Shehnaz Gill on Sidharth Shukla bond: 'Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein'
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill burst into tears after she was questioned by the media about her friendship with fellow contestant and TV actor Siddharth Shukla in the reality show.

In the promo clip, it was shown that contestant Mahira Sharma will be slammed for calling Shehnaaz "gandh" (dirt). Mahira is then heard saying that Shehnaaz was "no less" as she has once told her: "Tu hai kya, tera level kya hai (What is your level)?" , reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

Shehnaaz is then asked that she claims to be emotionally attached to Sidharth, but then she sits with those who are from the rival group.

When questions are raised about her "friendship" with him -- asked if it's only for the game. She accepts it is for the game. Sidharth begins to argue with her.

Later they are seen fighting in the bathroom. Shehnaaz is then seen talking to Rashami Desai.

She tells Rashami: "Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein (I don't want this kind of fame in the media)".

 

shehnaz gillSidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 13
