हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and Tappu aka Raj Anadkat dating? Jethalal memes break internet

The rumours are rife that Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tappu at present, are dating each other.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and Tappu aka Raj Anadkat dating? Jethalal memes break internet

New Delhi: Famous television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back in news! But this time it is not for any new character introduction or plot change. The rumours are rife that Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tappu at present, are dating each other.

Yes, before your eyes pop out, the buzz is strong and it gained ground after an ETimes report suggested that the two are a couple. Raj is 24 while Munmun is 9 years older to him, reportedly. 

With speculation high over this secret love story from the telly world, trolls had a field day online with many remembering Jethalals' character from the show. Take a look at some of the memes which are on a lighter note:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @mmoonstar)

For the unversed, Jethalal is one of the lead characters on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and is Tappu's father. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@mmoonstar)

Both Munmun and Raj have refrained from commenting on the issue as yet. 

Fans have often noticed their social media interactions and earlier too reports of them being a couple had surfaced online.

Earlier, reports surfaced about her quitting the show after many years. However, she called it rumours and recently was back at shoot. 

The actress was in news recently for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, and FIR was also filed against her. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community on her social media handle. 

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahbabita jiMunmun Duttaraj anadkattappuJethalalTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actressmunmun dutta boyfriend
Next
Story

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty opens up on first boyfriend's death, breaks down in tears

Must Watch

PT9M33S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day, Sep 09, 2021