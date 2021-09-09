Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and Tappu aka Raj Anadkat dating? Jethalal memes break internet

New Delhi: Famous television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back in news! But this time it is not for any new character introduction or plot change. The rumours are rife that Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tappu at present, are dating each other.

Yes, before your eyes pop out, the buzz is strong and it gained ground after an ETimes report suggested that the two are a couple. Raj is 24 while Munmun is 9 years older to him, reportedly.

With speculation high over this secret love story from the telly world, trolls had a field day online with many remembering Jethalals' character from the show. Take a look at some of the memes which are on a lighter note:

For the unversed, Jethalal is one of the lead characters on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and is Tappu's father.

Both Munmun and Raj have refrained from commenting on the issue as yet.

Fans have often noticed their social media interactions and earlier too reports of them being a couple had surfaced online.

Earlier, reports surfaced about her quitting the show after many years. However, she called it rumours and recently was back at shoot.

The actress was in news recently for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, and FIR was also filed against her. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community on her social media handle.