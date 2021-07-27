हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta FINALLY reacts to reports of her quitting the show!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji has finally broken her silence on reports of her leaving the show. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta FINALLY reacts to reports of her quitting the show!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Days after reports of television actress Munmun Dutta quitting the famous show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made fans worry, Babita Ji has finally broken her silence. She reacted to such reports and slammed them for being mere rumours. 

Munmun Dutta told Times Of India, "Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don't decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot."

She added, "If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate."

Earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Kumarr Modi bashed the reports saying, "These are just rumours. I did not receive any communication from Munmun about her plans to leave the show."

The actress was in news recently for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, and FIR was also filed against her. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community on her social media handle. 

 

