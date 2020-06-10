हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta's ravishing pics, first TV show and much more!

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous as Babita Ji from the popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', actress Munmun Dutta is a fashion icon. She is an avid social media user as well and regularly updates her Instagram with fresh posts.

While surfing through her Insta diary, we found some ravishing breathtaking photos which prove she's high on style. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. . Bienvenidos . On my way to Tequila , a town in Jalisco , Mexico , which is ofcourse known for the production of the famous spirit / liquor. . . Passed through fields of beautiful blue agave plants ( 2nd picture) which is the main ingredient of the spirit, . . Visited one of the distillery and learnt about the whole interesting and elaborate production process (3rd pic ) . . Finally had the opportunity to hear those famous Mariachi songs by these local mariachi bands. . . . . . #mexico #mexicomagico #mexico_amazing #travel #travelmemories #mexicoesfotografia #latinamerica #guadalajara #jalisco #tequilatownmexico #guadalajarajalisco #memoriesofalifetime #travelstories #travelphotography #iamatraveler #bienvenidos #mariachi #mariachiband

A post shared by MUNMUN DUTTA  (@mmoonstar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sometimes I LOVE candid shots  . . . #portraitphotography #candidmoments #candid #throwbackpictures

A post shared by MUNMUN DUTTA  (@mmoonstar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sometimes I LOVE candid shots . . . #portraitphotography #candidmoments #candid #throwbackpictures

A post shared by MUNMUN DUTTA  (@mmoonstar) on

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in 2006 movie 'Holiday'. 

Munmun has always been vocal about social causes and batting for animal rights. The gorgeous looking actress has travelled the world and continues to inspire her fan following. 

She is quite a fashionista when it comes to styling and even adds the glam quotient in the show. 

 

