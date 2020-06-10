Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta's ravishing pics, first TV show and much more!

New Delhi: Famous as Babita Ji from the popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', actress Munmun Dutta is a fashion icon. She is an avid social media user as well and regularly updates her Instagram with fresh posts.

While surfing through her Insta diary, we found some ravishing breathtaking photos which prove she's high on style. Take a look:

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in 2006 movie 'Holiday'.

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008.

Munmun has always been vocal about social causes and batting for animal rights. The gorgeous looking actress has travelled the world and continues to inspire her fan following.

She is quite a fashionista when it comes to styling and even adds the glam quotient in the show.