charu asopa

TV actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen welcome baby girl, proud daddy shares FIRST glimpse!

TV actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen welcome baby girl, proud daddy shares FIRST glimpse!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen were blessed with a baby girl on November 1, 2021. The good news was shared by an excited aunt aka bua, Sushmita on social media. A day later, proud daddy Rajeev posted pictures from the hospital and also shared a first glimpse of the baby girl. 

Charu and Rajeev shared the good news with fans and friends online, receiving congratulatory messages from all walks of life. Take a look at the post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother, and Charu, a TV actress, got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019. They are expecting their first child in November this year. 

Charu has worked in many TV shows including Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Love by Chance, Baal Veer, Karn Sangini and Mere Angne Mein among various other prominent projects on television. 

 

