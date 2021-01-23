Uttaran actress Tinaa Dattaa to enter Bigg Boss 14? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Actress Tinaa Dattaa who last made her OTT debut and was seen in Naxalbari is now going to be making her first entry into Bigg Boss 14. Tina will be seen on the Weekend Ka Var episodes with Salman Khan.

Interestingly, Tinaa Dattaa had, before this current season started, written a love letter to Bigg Boss clearing up the rumours of her doing this season.

"Tinaa Dattaa will be seen going inside the house and bringing some added entertainment. Viewers already have loved her as Ichha in Uttaran and it's going to be an interesting weekend episode", reveals a source.

The TV show 'Uttaran' gave us two startling beauties - Tinaa and Rashami Desai - the latter played Tapasya, a role which gave her immense popularity. Coming back to Tinaa, she enjoys over 2.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

She is an avid user of social media and keeps sharing her updates on the platform.